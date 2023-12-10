Watch Yaw Yeboah's goal as Columbus Crew win 2023 MLS Cup

Yaw Yeboah

Yaw Yeboah scored the opener to help Columbus Crew win the 2023 MLS Cup on Saturday, 9 December 2023 with a 2-1 success over LAFC.

He becomes the fourth Ghanaian player to win the coveted trophy as a Black and Gold player since trio Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Boateng helped in the title triumph in 2020.



Yeboah found the back of the net in the 37th minute to cap an 11-pass buildup.



He was on the receiving end of Malte Amundsen's line-splitting through ball, then sliced home an outside-the-foot finish past goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.



Columbus Crew shot into the lead through Cucho Hernández on 33 minutes.

LAFC reduced the deficit through Dénis Bouanga after 74 minutes.



This is Columbus Crew’s third-ever MLS Cup after 2008 and 2020.



