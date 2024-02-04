Watch as Garnacho hits Kudus Mohammed's celebration after scoring against West Ham

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho hit Mohammed Kudus' 'take a seat' celebration after scoring a brace in Man United's win over West Ham United.

Garnacho did the 'Kudus' celebration twice as he inspired Man United to a 3-0 win over the Hammer at Old Trafford on February 4, 2024.



Ramus Hojlund gave the home side a first-half lead before Garnacho scored two goals in the second half to seal the vital victory.



Kudus, who sealed the victory for West Ham in the reversed fixture, had a descend game playing out of position.



He was the highest-rated player for West Ham with a 7.8 rating according to FotMob. He completed the most dribbles in game 7, was the most fouled player, drawing four fouls, and won 15 duels - the most by any player in the game.

The defeat means West Ham United have slipped to 7th and now sit two points behind Man United who are on 38 points.



The Hammers will host Arsenal in their next fixture at the London Stadium on February 11.







