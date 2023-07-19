0
Menu
Sports

Watch as Ghana’s Alidu Seidu turns ‘bus driver’ in France

Ali 2023.png Alidu Seidu behind the steering

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international and Clermont Foot defender, Alidu Seidu sat behind the steering of the team’s bus as other teammates hopped in.

Alidu joined his teammates as they geared up with preparations ahead of the 2023/24 French Ligue 1.

In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the Black Stars defender looked all serious behind the steering as he displayed his driving skills which earned him applause from some of his teammates.

Alidu had a splendid campaign for Clermont Foot in the 2022/23 season, where he featured 29 times, despite being sidelined with an injury in April.

He was part of Ghana’s team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he featured in all games.

Alidu, 22, has also emerged as a possible transfer target for some clubs in Spain, England, and Italy despite being committed to the side until 2027.

Watch the video below:



LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: