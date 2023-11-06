Watch as Inaki Williams nets 5th goal in La Liga to give Athletic Club victory

Ghana international, Inaki Williams

Ghana international, Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet of Athletic Club on Sunday night when the team defeated Villarreal 3-2 in the Spanish La Liga.

The striker started for his team in the Round 12 game of the 2023/24 La Liga today and operated from the flanks.



With a fine display in the game today, Inaki Williams helped his team to bag three crucial points.



In the game today, Athletic Bilbao scored as early as the second minute when Nico Williams assisted Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta to score.



Later in the 22nd minute, Nico Williams scored with a tap-in from close range to double the lead for the visitors.

Eight minutes later, Inaki Williams showed his quality as his shot outside the Villarreal box found the back of the net.



Although Gerrard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth would score in the second half, it was not enough to save Villarreal from defeat.



With his goal today, Inaki Williams has scored five goals and has three assists to his name in the Spanish La Liga this season.



