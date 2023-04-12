Watch as Mohammed Kudus loses Ajax's 'guess who' challenge to teammate Florian Grillitsch

Mohammed Kudus up against his teammate Florian Grillitsch

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus lost the latest edition of Ajax's guess who challenge against his teammate Florian Grillitsch.

In an amusing video posted by the club on Facebook, the game was to test both players' knowledge about Ajax's current squad.



The two contestants were given clues to guess the player but Kudus came short at the end.



He rightly guessed two correctly while Grillitsch had three guesses right. Kudus had a good start when rightly guessed the first player after three clues which were about goalkeeper Remko Pasverr.



The 22-year-old got off guard and missed the second guess which was about him and only realised it after the third clue, but he had the card with his name down already.



He hilariously said: 'Naaah, how did I miss this one?'



When asked what went wrong, he said he got swayed by the first clue -'he shares his birth year with Vinicius, Phil Foden, and Anthony Davies'

"The date of birth with Vinicius, I didn't know. I didn't know they are 2000s. I thought Vinicius is 1999. AH! Myself."



Florian Grillitsch eventually catch up and beat Kudus 3-2 to win the challenge.



Watch the video below







