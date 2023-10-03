Watch as Sulley Muntari loses his cool after horrible tackle during ex-Black Stars fun game in Kumasi

The tackle on Sulley Aliu Muntari

Ex-Ghanaian international Sulley Aliu Muntari nearly caused a scene during a game between ex-players of the Black Stars and a selected team in Kumasi on Monday, October 2.

Sulley Aliu Muntari could have suffered a serious injury after he was badly tackled by an opponent which caused the former Portsmouth and Inter Milan player to flare up and register his anger.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, it took the intervention of some Ex-Black Stars players to calm down Sulley Aliu Muntari after which the opponent was booked for his dangerous tackle.



The game featured ex-players of Black Stars including Godwin Attram, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingson, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, John Paintsil and former Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong among others.



Sulley Aliu Muntari played for Ghana’s U20 in 2001 and a year later, he made his senior debut for the Black Stars until 2014.



He was capped 84 times and fetched 20 goals for Ghana.

TWI NEWS



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





LSN/KPE



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



