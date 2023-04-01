Watch as actor Yaw Dabo tours PSG stadium, dressing room

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo

The owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, Emmanuel Yaw Dabo, has been captured at the Parc des Princes, the home venue of French League One giants, Paris Saint Germain.

The popular Ghanaian actor who is currently on holiday in the France capital city, Paris seized the opportunity to visit the iconic football venue built on May 25, 1972.



Yaw Dabo, in the video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, was seen coming through the tunnel to the pitch to join the other tourists who were being showed around by the facility managers.



The outspoken fan of Cristiano Ronaldo went to the dressing room of PSG and sat on the seat of Lionel Messi with the number 30 jersey of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner hanging behind him.



Yaw Dabo, who was wearing a black jacket on blue jeans, also did the popular "suiii" celebration by Cristiano Ronaldo on the Paris Saint Germain pitch after coming from the tunnel.

Watch a video of Yaw Dabo at the PSG stadium below:





PSG already has Messi's replacement pic.twitter.com/EjzW2sHuNl — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) April 1, 2023

