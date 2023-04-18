Watch beautiful video of John Paintsil singing Esther Smith's song with his children

John Paintsil with his children

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has shared a beautiful video of himself with his children performing a gospel song on TikTok.

John Paintsil who is a father of three put up the video of himself and his three children singing Esther Smith’s popular song titled ‘Yesu Ye Ohene on his TikTok page.



The video which was posted on social media quickly went viral, with many fans and followers of the former Ghanaian international footballer applauding his love for God.



In the video, John Paintsil could be seen holding the microphone while his children back him. Many viewers were touched by the family's display of love and unity.



John Paintsil played for several top clubs including Fulham, Leicester City, and West Ham United. He also played for the Ghana national team, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

However, since retiring from football, Paintsil has turned his attention to coaching.



Watch video below





JNA/KPE