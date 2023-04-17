Watch emotional, inspirational interview of Ghanaian mason-turned-boxer

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones could not hold back the tears during the post-bout interview after his Queensberry debut win.

Freezy commended himself for his achievement and was delighted to make his family proud on the international stage.



"I worked so hard toward my dreams and I never give up. I never let anyone let me down. I put myself to the limit. I don't sleep, I'm running four o'clock, three o'clock like a madman. People see me like, what's this guy doing? And now this is the answer for those people that were asking me those questions. And I'm so proud of myself, my mum, and my family back home. There are all watching me and I made them proud because I come nothing," he said.



The light heavyweight boxer further shed light on his early years' struggles before thanking God for seeing him through.



"A place there was no light, there was no water, nothing there and I see myself with one of the biggest promotions in the world, Queensberry. Come on bro, there is a God. Whatever result happened there, I don't care. I see myself as a winner no matter what," he added.

Freezy MacBones claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



This is his second professional victory, earning one by way of knockout.







