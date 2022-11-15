2
Watch first video of Black Stars players in camp ahead of 2022 World Cup

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars players have had their breakfast as they begin camping in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a video posted by the Ghana Football Association, the players were seen with smiles on their faces as they ate together to kickstart their camping.

At the moment, 23 players have reported with three more set players set to arrive on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The players who are yet to report are Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexander Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo.

Following the breakfast this morning, the team is expected to hold their first training today at 16:00 GMT as they prepare for their friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium.

Below are the full list of players who are currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi.

Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

