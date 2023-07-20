Watch goalfest as Denis Odoi's Club Brugge hit 22 goals past KFC Heist in friendly

Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday (July 19) whipped KFC Heist 22-0 in a club friendly.
The big score saw 11 different players making it onto the score sheet. Denis Odoi, the Black Stars defender was also on target slamming in on the 63rd minute mark.
The game was part of the preparations by both sides for the start of the 2023/24 football season. KFC Heist is a lower-tier league team in Belgium.
Club Brugge attacker Roman Yaremchuk got the most goals in the friendly with his six goals.
Nascimento Rodriguez, Olsen, and Varmant scored three goals each during the friendly as well.
Watch all the 22 goals as shared by Club Brugge
???????? Another ludicrous pre-season friendly scoreline as Club Brugge score a bucket-load of goals against the brilliantly named KFC Heist. pic.twitter.com/HPY1in2pdK— The Sweeper (@SweeperPod) July 19, 2023
- 'Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical' - Dutch legend van Basten
- Denis Odoi on target for Club Brugge as Belgian giants maul KFC Heist 22-0
- Signing for Ludogorets is a big step forward in my career - Kwadwo Duah
- No Kudus to Arsenal talks, he is on Brighton's list - Report
- Watch as Ghana’s Alidu Seidu turns ‘bus driver’ in France
- Read all related articles