Watch goalfest as Denis Odoi's Club Brugge hit 22 goals past KFC Heist in friendly

Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday (July 19) whipped KFC Heist 22-0 in a club friendly.

The big score saw 11 different players making it onto the score sheet. Denis Odoi, the Black Stars defender was also on target slamming in on the 63rd minute mark.



The game was part of the preparations by both sides for the start of the 2023/24 football season. KFC Heist is a lower-tier league team in Belgium.



Club Brugge attacker Roman Yaremchuk got the most goals in the friendly with his six goals.



Nascimento Rodriguez, Olsen, and Varmant scored three goals each during the friendly as well.

Watch all the 22 goals as shared by Club Brugge







