Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against Karela United

Karela United exhibited their fighting spirit by battling back from a goal down to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Monday afternoon at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Matchweek 32 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The outcome of the match carried significant implications for both teams' positions in the league standings. Asante Kotoko, with the point earned from the draw, climbed one place in the league table, moving from fifth to fourth position and accumulating a total of 48 points.



On the other hand, Karela United, despite their commendable comeback, remained in the relegation places, maintaining their 16th position with 41 points.



It was Asante Kotoko who managed to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. A well-executed cross from the right flank resulted in a shot on target that forced a save from the Karela United goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for the visiting team, their defender Rashid Mohammed inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net, providing Asante Kotoko with the advantage and giving them a 1-0 lead.



