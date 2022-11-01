Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 3-0 victory over King Faisal 3-0

Asante Kotoko got their revenge on King Faisal in the Kumasi derby played on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors who lost to King Faisal in the first round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League responded with a 3-0 victory in the ongoing 2022/2023 football season.



Ugandan international, Steven Mukwala openeed his account in the Ghana Premier League in the 11th minute after connecting Dickson Afoakwa's cross to give Asante Kotoko the lead.



Minutes before the end of the first half, Steven Mukwala was brought down in the box and the penalty was calmly converted by Asante Kotoko's captain, Richard Boadu.



Asante Kotoko continued their dominance in the second half as Steven Mukwala turned the provider when he assisted Nicholas Mensah for the third goal to take the game from King Faisal's reach.

King Faisal will play Gold Stars in their next Ghana Premier League game while Asante Kotoko will take on Bechem United.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



