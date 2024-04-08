Watch highlights of Dreams FC’s 1-1 draw against Stade Malien in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC continues to make its mark in the CAF Confederation Cup. After eliminating Stade Malien, they advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Still Believe lads held Stade Malien to a one-all draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024, to book their semi-final spot.



They won 3-2 on aggregate in the tie following a 2-1 win in the first leg to become the first Ghanaian side to reach the semi-final of the CAF second-tier competition since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2004.



The second leg got off to a flat start. No side could break the deadlock in the first half, although Dreams had a goal disallowed by VAR.



Back after recess, the visitors scored their first goal in the 59th minute through Yoro Diaby, who pounced on a loose ball in the box to score from close range.



Dream FC had to fight back to restore their advantage on aggregate as Sylvester Simba drew them level in the game in the 70th minute.

Dreams FC will face Egyptian giants Zamalek, who eliminated Future FC in the semi-finals.



Watch the match highlights below







EE/EK