Watch highlights of Fatawu Issahaku assists in Leicester win over Birmingham

Ghanaian player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku exhibited a stellar performance on Monday night, playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's exhilarating 3-2 triumph over Birmingham in the English Championship.

The young Black Stars prodigy, starting for Leicester City in the Week 22 encounter, wasted no time in making his mark.



Just 10 minutes into the game, Issahaku showcased his creative prowess, delivering a precise assist to Stephy Mavididi, who netted the opener for Leicester City.



Birmingham responded four minutes later with a goal from Jordan James, momentarily leveling the score.



Unfazed, Issahaku continued to dictate the game,



providing another brilliant assist in the 21st minute. This time, he set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who capitalized on the opportunity to give the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into the second half.



The second half witnessed a thrilling exchange of goals, with Stephy Mavididi securing his brace and Jordan James notching his second. Ultimately, Leicester City emerged victorious with a 3-2 win at the final whistle.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's standout performance adds to his impressive season stats, having made 18 appearances in the Championship. With two goals and five assists to his name, Issahaku continues to be a driving force for Leicester City in their pursuit of success in the English Championship.



Watch video below





JNA/MA