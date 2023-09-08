Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-1 victory over Central African Republic

The Black Stars of Ghana produced a comeback to beat Central African Republic 2-1 on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their final Group game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier.

The Central Africans proved to be a tough side to beat as they shook Ghana with the first goal in the 25th minute. Louis Moufat lashed onto a ball from the midfield, beating defender Alexander Djiku before going around goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi to open the scoring.



The Stars stepped up their game and leveled before the stroke of half time with West Ham United’s Kudus Mohammed scoring from a sublime freekick, meters away from the penalty box in the 43rd minute.



Ghana emerged victorious with a late goal when two substitutes Antione Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah who replaced Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari teamed up to fetch the second goal.



Semenyo dispossessed his opponent on the left flank of attack and made a swift run down the line before setting up Nuamah who was right in front of the post to tap home Semenyo’s assist.



The victory placed Ghana on top of Group E with 12 points, having won three and drawn three to secure a spot in the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.

LSN/KPE