Watch highlights of Ghana's historic win against Spain at the 1991 FIFA U-17 WC

Ghana's Black Starlets defeated Spain in the final of the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup to lift the country's first continental trophy.

Able to call on just the right blend of individual talent and team spirit, Ghanaians were never afraid to take the initiative and were ultimately rewarded for their enterprising approach.



Expertly coached by master German tactician Otto Pfister, their made-to-measure 1-3-4-2 formation invariably had opponents in the back foot from the first whistle.



If the team had a weak spot it was in attack, where they sometimes had trouble converting all their chances, but this could be explained by the fact that they had the youngest squad of all the sides in the competition, with an average age of just 16 years and 1 month.

Top of the class for Ghana's youngsters were Kofi Mbea, Mohammed Gargo, sweeper Isaac Asare, and ace marksman Nii Odartey Lamptey, who scored four goals.



