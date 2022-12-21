1
Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak put up a strong display on Tuesday afternoon to beat Nsoatreman FC 1-0 on the road at the Nana Konamansah I Park.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Obeng Junior in the 54th minute after a goalless first half.

Heart of Oak controlled the midfield very well and stopped Nsoatreman's attackers from breaking down their back four.

The first half ended with both teams trying to score from distance.

After halftime, Accra Hearts of Oak changed their plan and pushed more men forward.

Their pressure paid off, and Obeng Junior was alert to put the Phobians ahead after the Nsoatreman goalkeeper clashed with his defender which gave Hearts of Oak's attacker space to tap in.

Hearts of Oak is currently 2nd on the league table with sixteen points after nine games while Nsoatreman is 7th with thirteen points after nine games.

Hearts of Oak will play Bechem United in their next Ghana Premier League game while Nsoatreman will take on King Faisal.

Source: footballghana.com
