0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Joseph Paintsil's sublime performance in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Winger, Joseph Paintsil produced a sublime performance in Ghana's 1-1 stalemate against Angola.

The KRC Genk player came on as a substitute and was the brain behind Ghana’s equalizer which helped the team earn a valuable away point at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

He spent only 31 minutes on the pitch but the performance of the RC Genk player showed why many Ghanaian journalists and fans were disappointed with his absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old winger brought some firepower to the right side of Ghana's attack which had been ineffective until his arrival.

Joseph Paintsil created a couple of chances for Ghana from the right side including the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

He nearly scored the winner for the Black Stars, but unfortunately, his shot struck the crossbar.

His second chance to seal the victory was blocked by an Angolan defender.

Watch highlights of his performance below





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: