Watch highlights of Joseph Paintsil's sublime performance in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola

Winger, Joseph Paintsil produced a sublime performance in Ghana's 1-1 stalemate against Angola.

The KRC Genk player came on as a substitute and was the brain behind Ghana’s equalizer which helped the team earn a valuable away point at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.



He spent only 31 minutes on the pitch but the performance of the RC Genk player showed why many Ghanaian journalists and fans were disappointed with his absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.



The 25-year-old winger brought some firepower to the right side of Ghana's attack which had been ineffective until his arrival.



Joseph Paintsil created a couple of chances for Ghana from the right side including the equalizer in the 72nd minute.



He nearly scored the winner for the Black Stars, but unfortunately, his shot struck the crossbar.

His second chance to seal the victory was blocked by an Angolan defender.



JNA/KPE