Watch highlights of Medeama's 1-0 win over Karela United in Western derby

Medeama finally returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over their rivals Karela United in the Nzema Derby.

The Yellow and Mauves came into the game on the back of defeats to WAF and Aduana Stars.



Coach Yaw Preko's job was on the line after going a month without a victory.



The game remained barren for 45 minutes after both sides squandered a number of chances.



However in the 80th minute former Hearts of Oak player, Vincent Atingah rose up to the occasion to head home the winner from a corner kick.

The Yellow and Mauves defended their lone goal to save coach Yaw Preko whose job was on the line coming into this game.



Medeama moves to 3rd place while Karela drops out of the top 4 after the matchday 28 encounter.



Watch highlights of the game below:



