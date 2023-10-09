Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' performance against Newcastle United

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, got off the mark in the Premier League for West Ham United in a two-all draw against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Kudus replaced Tomas Soucek with 15 minutes to end proceedings. The 23-year-old went on to score a late goal to salvage a point on Sunday, October 8.



The former Ajax man had 15 touches, completed one dribble, made three recoveries, created one chance, and scored one goal.



The goal was his first in the Premier League and his third for the club since signing in August.



Mohammed Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game for the club after five games, playing a total of 72 minutes.



He has had three starts in eight games, which came in the Europa League and the English Football League Cup.

Watch Mohammed Kudus highlights below:







EE/NOQ



