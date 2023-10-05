Watch highlights of Newcastle's 4-1 win over PSG in UEFA Champions League

An Eddie Howe masterclass helped the Magpies secure a thumping European win over the French champions at St. James' Park

Newcastle secured a famous Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain with a 4-1 win on Tyneside on Wednesday night.



The Magpies took the lead in the 17th minute as they pounced on a defensive error from Marquinhos, and a few seconds later Miguel Almiron fired past goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma.



Dan Burn doubled the hosts' advantage as he powered home a towering header shortly before half-time, and fellow local lad Sean Longstaff put his side into dreamland with a powerful strike that proved too hot for Donnarumma after the break.

Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back for the visitors, who had more than 70 percent possession but registered just one shot on target, only for Fabian Schar to complete the rout in second-half stoppage-time with a long-range runner to give the hosts their first Champions League win in 20 years.



