Watch highlights of Salis Samed's amazing performance in Lens' win over PSG

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed, put up a commanding performance in RC Lens' win over Paris Saint Garman on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Salis pull strings for Lens in the midfield as they stunned PSG 3-1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.



The 22-year-old's distribution, interception, ball progression, and winning were in full flow as he orchestrated the win with a mesmerising midfield performance.



He lasted the whole 90 minutes, having 62 touches, completing 46 out of 50 attempted passes, and made the most recoveries in the game, 12.



Salis had a rating of 7.6 by FotMob as he continue his fine form.

The win sent Lens 4 points close to PSG who are leading the table with 44 points after 17 games.



Watch the highlight of Salis Samed's performance below:







