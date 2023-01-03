4
Watch highlights of Salis Samed's amazing performance in Lens' win over PSG

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed, put up a commanding performance in RC Lens' win over Paris Saint Garman on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Salis pull strings for Lens in the midfield as they stunned PSG 3-1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The 22-year-old's distribution, interception, ball progression, and winning were in full flow as he orchestrated the win with a mesmerising midfield performance.

He lasted the whole 90 minutes, having 62 touches, completing 46 out of 50 attempted passes, and made the most recoveries in the game, 12.

Salis had a rating of 7.6 by FotMob as he continue his fine form.

The win sent Lens 4 points close to PSG who are leading the table with 44 points after 17 games.

Watch the highlight of Salis Samed's performance below:



