0
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of Tamale City's 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko

Video Archive
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale City FC held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 stalemate in their Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.

It was a barren 45 minutes of action in the first half as both sides created few chances at goal.

Kotoko broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute when Issah Nyaabila scored an own goal.

The Porcupines were on the verge of earning their first win of the year till Tamale City FC restored parity in the game.

The hosts equalized three minutes after conceding courtesy of a strike from Babamu Ibrahim to force the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.

Asante Kotoko have not won a match since the start of the year having drawn their games with Great Olympics and Aduana Stars.

Watch highlights of the match below



JNA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Related Articles: