Watch how Baba Rahman performed against Antony in Reading's defeat to Man Utd

Reading FC full-back, Baba Rahman had a fairly good match-up against Manchester United's record-signing Antony in Reading's FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Despite Reading losing 3-1, Rahman was decent, making sure Antony did not have the better of him in duels and one-on-one situations.



Baba Rahaman lasted the whole 90 minutes and was dribbled past only once. He had a total of 26 touches, completed two out of two attempted dribbles, made three recoveries, one interception, one clearance, and won four out of six ground duels.



Amidst Baba Rahman's efforts to hold Antony at bay, the Brazillian's brilliant pass in the second half allowed Casemiro to complete a good move and give Man United the lead.



Casemiro added another from a distance before Fred wrapped up the win at the Theatre of Dreams.

Reading's Amadou Salif reduced the deficit in the final minutes for the championship side as the game ended 3-1.



Baba Rahaman ended the game with a rating of 6 out of 10.



Watch Baba Rahaman's highlights below



