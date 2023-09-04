Watch how Ernest Nuamah made Lucas Hernandez lie down in 'green pastures' with silky dribble

Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah played his debut game for Olympique Lyon on Sunday, September 3 when Lyon squared off with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the French Ligue 1.

Nuamah,19, was handed a starting role by Coach Laurent Blanc but lasted until the 76thminute when he was subbed off for Jeffinho.



Unfortunately, Nuamah's debut ended in a 4-1 defeat which saw Corentin Tolliso grab the only goal for Lyon while Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace with Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio scoring a goal each.



Nuamah joined the French side from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Ernest Nuamah had a great debut which saw the winger use his pace on the flanks and had some impressive take-ons.



One thing that got people talking was when he had a one-on-one display with Lucas Hernandez and made the French international ‘useless’ on the touchline with his beautiful dummy.

The former Right to Dream product has been included in Ghana’s 25-man squad for their final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



