Watch how George Boateng celebrated Netherlands' late equaliser against Argentina

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, was on cloud nine after Netherlands scored a late-minute equalizer to push their quarter-final clash against Argentina to extra time.

Netherlands after going down 2-0 in the first half staged a comeback in regulation time after second-half substitute, Wout Weghorst scored a brace to cancel Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's goals.

The game produced a lot of dramatic scenes and many natural fans who watched the game had the popular "orgasmic" football feeling.

George Boateng was a pundit on the matchday for Qatari-based BEIN Sports and he was all over the studio celebrating when Wout Weghorst's 90+11 minute ball entered the net.

However, victory delayed is not victory denied as Argentina went ahead to qualify for the semi-finals after beating the Dutch 4-2 on penalties to after 120 minutes of action.

George Boateng was a pundit on BEIN Sports alongside former England internationals, John Terry and Gary Neville.

The former Aston Villa midfielder played 4 times for the Dutch national team between 2001-2006.

Watch George Boateng's celebration in the video below:

