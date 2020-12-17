Watch how Great Olympics defeated Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have been condemned to their first defeat in the season after losing the matchday 3 outstanding fixture against Great Olympics on Thursday.

Midfielder Michael Yeboah scored the decisive goal in the second half as Olympics secured a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The first half ended goalless with no clear-cut chances being created by the two teams.



Kotoko were, however, forced to make a substitution in the 35th minute as Patrick Asmah picked up an injury.

There hasn't been a game this season without an Asante Kotoko player suffering an injury.



