Watch how Medeama held off Horoya in Guinea to qualify for CAF Champions League group stage

Sun, 1 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC qualified for the group stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League, eliminating Horoya AC on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Medeama lost the game 2-1 but progressed due to a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Jonathan Sowah gave the Tarkwa-based side the lead in the game from the spot after 24 minutes, but goals from Ocansey Mandela and Moahemmed Keita ensured a comeback win for Horoya.

Due to Medeama's 3-1 win in the first leg, the 2022/2023 Ghanaian champions earned a historic spot in the group stage with a slim victory on aggregate.

They have become the first Ghanaian team to secure group-stage qualifications since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

