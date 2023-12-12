Watch how a club president punched a referee in the face in Turkish league

Referee Halil Umut Meler getting punched

All Turkish football leagues have been suspended following a disturbing incident where referee Halil Umut Meler was physically assaulted by Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca.

The attack occurred after Koca rushed onto the pitch in response to his team conceding a 97th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Caykur Rizespor.



"The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said in a news conference.



"This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football," he added.



The 37-year-old referee in Turkish football who also officiates international games for FIFA and is on UEFA's elite referee list, was punched to the ground and subsequently subjected to multiple blows as he lay on the turf.



The assault resulted in injuries, including a minor fracture.

The chaotic scenes that followed involved players and club officials, prompting a swift response from Turkey's minister of internal affairs, Ali Yerlikaya.



The club president who required hospital treatment, is set to face detention procedures after receiving medical care.



Several others have been arrested for their involvement in the reprehensible incident, which Minister Yerlikaya strongly condemned.





Chaos at a football match in Turkey



