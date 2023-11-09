0
Menu
Sports

Watch lovely video of Inaki, Nico Williams sharing moment with their mother before Villarreal game

Nico And Inaki Williams With Their Mum Nico and Inaki Williams with their mum

Thu, 9 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams shared a wholesome moment with their mother before leading Athletic Club to secure an away win over Villarreal on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

In a video shared on Athletic Club's TikTok page, the William brothers spot their mom among the crowd at the parking area.

Inaki first went to her and shared a big hug with her before sharing some moments with the other Athletic fans. Nico also joined a moment later as the mother wished both players well for the game.

The William brothers after receiving their mother's blessing went on to score in Athletic Club's 3-2 win over Villarreal.

Nico Williams scored Athletics' second of the game from close range at the 22nd minute before Inaki extended the lead 8 minutes later with a fantastic curler from outside the box.

Nico's goal was his first goal of the season in 9 games, having provided 6 assists in the process whereas Inaki's goal took his tally to 5th in 12 games. He also has three assists to his credit.

Watch the video below

@athleticclub ???? When your mum brings you good luck for the match. ❤ Mrs Williams and the Williams Brothers. #AthleticClub #DeportesEnTikTok #TikTokFootballAcademy #iñakiwilliams #nicowilliams #madreehijo #momentosemocionalesdelfutbol #familytime #hermanoswilliams ♬ som original - Gui


EE/EK

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: