Watch moment Dani Alves left prison after his €1m bail was reportedly paid by Memphis Depay

Ex-Brazilian player Dani Alves

Former Brazilian player Dani Alves walked out of prison after his release on Monday, March 25, 2024.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid and Netherlands player Memphis Depay paid the €1million bail condition that was set for the former Barcelona defender.



The ex-Brazilian player who had been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the rape of a 23-year-old woman in Barcelona in December 2023, faced difficulty paying the amount due to frozen bank accounts.



However, multiple reports indicate that Depay paid €1million to assist his former teammate.



Alves also received a 5-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay €150,000 in compensation to the victim.



Reports from UOL indicated that Neymar's father paid €150,000 to Alves and hired a lawyer on his behalf.



Despite being released, Alves had his passport confiscated, was obligated to report to local authorities upon request, and was placed under house arrest until the sentence took effect.

Prior to his release, Alves spent 14 months in detention.



