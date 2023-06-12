0
Menu
Sports

Watch progress of work on mini-stadium Kwadwo Asamoah is building for his academy

Kwadwo Asamoah 2023.png Former Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international and Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah’s mini-stadium for his new academy is nearing completion.

Located in Accra, the mini-stadium will be the venue for the academy known as SMAC.

Asamoah, who last played for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A, has teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to construct a mini-stadium and develop players in Ghana.

Asamoah has decided to partner with the discoverer of numerous talents in Ghana to put up a standard facility that will house many talents who aspire to reach his level.

He made over 350 appearances for four clubs in Italy, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari, and won 13 career trophies.

Asamoah, 34, also featured for the Black Stars in 71 matches and played a key role in Ghana's run to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2010.





LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Related Articles: