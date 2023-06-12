Watch progress of work on mini-stadium Kwadwo Asamoah is building for his academy

Former Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah

Former Ghanaian international and Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah’s mini-stadium for his new academy is nearing completion.

Located in Accra, the mini-stadium will be the venue for the academy known as SMAC.



Asamoah, who last played for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A, has teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to construct a mini-stadium and develop players in Ghana.



Asamoah has decided to partner with the discoverer of numerous talents in Ghana to put up a standard facility that will house many talents who aspire to reach his level.



He made over 350 appearances for four clubs in Italy, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari, and won 13 career trophies.