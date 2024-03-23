Watch the fantastic goal that won Ghana's gold medal in men’s football at 13th African Games

The Black Satellites of Ghana ensured that the country completed a double in the football division of the 2023 African Games after beating Uganda 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024.

With the Princesses defeating Nigeria a day earlier to win gold, the pressure was on their male counterpart to deliver and they lived up to the expectations.



The contest was fiercely fought, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities. However, it was Ghana’s persistence and resilience that ultimately proved decisive.



Jerry Afriyie sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 90th minute, sending the stadium into a frenzy of jubilation.



With their well-deserved gold medal, the Black Satellites etched their names into Ghana’s sports history, leaving an indelible mark for generations to come.



Uganda settled for silver while the bronze medal went to Senegal.

Watch the goal below:







EK