Watch the goals scored by Baba Rahman, Semenyo, other Black Stars players for their clubs over the weekend

Baba Rahman and Semenyo scored for their respective clubs

It was a goal-fest for Ghanaian players abroad this weekend with over five of them scoring for their respective clubs in their respective leagues in Europe and the USA.

In what could be good news for the incoming Black Stars coach, some players recorded goals while others provided assists with Antoine Semenyo scoring what could be described as the 'goal of the week' for Ghanaian players abroad.



The forward scored his fifth goal of the season for Bournemouth in their 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Semenyo cut in from the right side of the Burnley defence before unleashing a thunderous curler with his left foot that rattled the net and gave Bournemouth the needed cushioning in the 87th minute.



Mohammed Kudus was not among the goal-scorers for West Ham in their 3-0 victory over Everton on Saturday, March 2, 2024, but still managed to get an assist. He assisted Tomas Soucek’s goal, which cemented the victory for the Hammers.



In Greece, Baba Rahman scored his fourth goal of the 2023/2024 season for POAK in their 2-0 victory over Lamia in the Greek Super League.



The defender trapped a cross with his left foot before slotting it home with his right foot. Baba Rahman is the highest-scoring Ghanaian defender in Europe with four goals and three assists to his credit.

In the United States of America, Joseph Paintsil announced his presence in the Major Soccer League with an amazing goal and assist for LA Galaxy in their win over San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Joseph Paintsil scored a beautiful left-footed goal for his side in the first half. The winger curled home a sweet pass with his weaker foot to help his side pull a 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes. He also had two assists in the game.



In the Serbian league, Osman Bukari was on target for Red Star Belgrade in their 3-1 victory against TSC.



The winger scored his seventh league goal of the season with a regular tap-in to help his side continue their hunt for the league title. They are currently second to Partizan Belgrade.



In the Belgian league, Denis Odoi scored his debut goal for Club Brugge in their 3-0 victory over Genk on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Odoi doubled the lead for Brugge in the 73rd minute, by converting a pass from Belgian midfielder Maxim De Cuyper.



