Watch the moment Christian Atsu's wife and children arrived at funeral

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu has arrived at the forecourt of the State House where his burial and funeral activities are ongoing.

Marie-Claire Rupio arrived in Ghana on the eve of her husband’s funeral with their three children.

She arrived with some family members, believed to be her parents.

Claire-Rupio is expected to read a tribute on behalf of her children to her late husband.

Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.

Watch their arrival

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
