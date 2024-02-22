Watch video of Hearts of Oak’s ultra-modern head office which is near completion

Hearts of Oak’s new head office is nearing completion, with only final touches on the outside and furnishings remaining before it could be declared ready for use.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the club’s board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV along with other executives were spotted touring the facility which will also serve as the club’s commercial centre.



Speaking to the media after the tour, Togbe Afede said the new edifice aligns with their plans of enhancing the club’s commercial appeal to attract sponsors.



“It is good for brand building which will enhance our commercial value and make it more attractive for sponsors. In the end, you cannot divorce the commercial bit from the technical bit. They are inseparable. They are twins and work together."



“Because without the resources you can’t support the technical...We cannot continue to pay at least $1,000 to $1,500 and compete with people who take $40,000. So, we have to enhance our commercial aspect,” he said.



The modern commercial centre has a conference room and offices for the managing director and supporting administrators. It also has spaces to host the club’s commercial activities.

The Head Office/Commercial Centre is part of the club’s four-step infrastructure project to fit the club into the modern market.



The Pobiman Sports Complex and a dedicated football stadium are the other infrastructure of the visionary project.



