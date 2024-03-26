Watch video of Inaki, Nico Williams' on-pitch 'fight' their mother 'settled' off-pitch

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Inaki and Nico Williams have often been sighted either passing balls to each other in matches for their club side or celebrating each other for scoring crucial goals for Athletic Bilbao.

Unfortunately, they cannot share such moments at the national team level because Inaki is Ghanaian on international duty while Nico is Spanish.



Despite their closeness on the pitch more often than not, an exceptional case of open disagreement broke out between them after a recent game for their club.



The two brothers were sighted in a heated argument on March 16 after their game against Deportivo Alavés at Las Memes in the Spanish topflight.



They kept exchanging words with hand gestures even as their teammates went to salute the fans. They joined in celebrating the fans but were seen still arguing in the process.



Mother intervenes off-pitch

Nico Williams in a later interview shared how their mother, after seeing the images from Ghana, took it upon herself to mediate between her children.



"She is in Ghana, but she found out and called us. She told us not to argue, and even less on the field. But hey, these are football things," Nico said.



"Then we continued in the locker room, but when we went home it had already passed us by," he added.



The Williams brothers, both integral to Athletic Bilbao's victory that night, have been praised for their professionalism in handling the situation.



Despite the on-pitch disagreement, they have continued to display a strong bond, both on and off the field, a footballghana.com report added.

Watch the altercation below:







SARA