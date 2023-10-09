Wayne Rooney resigns as coach ahead of DC United ahead of Medeama match

Wayne Rooney has left his post at DC United

Wayne Rooney has stepped down as coach of D.C. United ahead of their game against Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama in the United States.

The former Manchester United legend's resignation came shortly after the club's hopes for playoff qualification were dashed on Saturday night.



Both Rooney and the club issued a statement indicating that their parting of ways was mutually agreed upon.



Rooney, at 37 years of age, expressed that the timing felt right for this decision. He stated, "I've done everything I can to get this club into the playoffs. It's not a single thing that's happened. It's about timing."



D.C. United CEO and co-chairman Jason Levien also shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next general manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a head coach who will best align with this."



Medeama SC will engage DC United in a club-friendly match at Audi Field on Saturday, October 14, 2023.



The GPL club are scheduled to leave Ghana on Tuesday, October 10 for the match in the United States.

The historic match is expected to highlight the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C.



Rooney's tenure as head coach concludes with D.C. United finished the season with 40 points, marking his only full season in charge.



During his time as a player and captain with D.C. United in 2018-19, Rooney had an impressive record of 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 matches.



