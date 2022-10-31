'We are Ghana, we don't fear our opponents' - Wollacott denies making comments on local radio

Jojo Wollacott, the Black Stars goalkeeper

Black Stars number one goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott, has dismissed stories in the local media purporting that he had made some comments about Ghana's opponents at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I would like to make clear to all the fans, my supporters, GFA and all the nation of Ghana, that I have not made such statement in the media nor given any interviews about our opponents as it has been said in the Ghanaian media.



"We are Ghana/Ghanaians we don't fear who our opponents are or who we face or who we come across in a game of football. It's a shame that some of the media has to go to this length to try and tarnish my image in Ghana," he tweeted late Sunday, October 30.



Weeks back, some sports websites wrote publications about the Charlton Athletic FC goalkeeper, stating among others purported views he shared about Ronaldo and the prospect of playing at the mundial.



The 26-year-old played a vital role in Ghana's road to qualification and is expected to make the final list of coach Otto Addo all things being equal.



The fake comments:

"Yeah, yeah. It's obviously a big team, a big country, and big players. I am sure we will wipe up our preparations for the games," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



"The magnitude of Ranaldo is the face of football ever known and recognized people say so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic.



“The most important thing is to represent Ghana at the World Cup, that’s the ultimate goal and that’s a dream come true for me so we hope that when we get there we can be successful as possible,” he is reported to have said.



The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup after defeating Nigeria in a two-legged tie in March.



Ghana have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

They will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24, and face South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 28 before they close group matches with a date against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.



