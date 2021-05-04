We are all hypocrites - Gyan’s strong message to Kotoko fans who booed him

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has issued a strong message to some Kotoko fans who booed him during a Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities over the weekend.

Gyan who has always described himself as a Kotoko fans said he was saddened that supporters of the club he has followed since his childhood could call him names only because he decided to ply his trade with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



Taking to his social media pages to react to the issue, Gyan said “This one goes to the Kotoko fans in Accra about what happened yesterday (Saturday). What you guys did was unnecessary, unnecessary. Now I know we are all hypocrites. I will advise them that same way when they travel they should mention the names of their players outside because they are proud of their players, right? You can not go outside and use a player’s name to boost saying I know Baby Jet and he is a Ghanaian and I am also a Ghanaian and yet when you see me at the stadium you start booing”.



Gyan who is yet to score in the Ghana League was a second-half substitute for Legon Cities and came on after Emmanuel Gyamfi had scored to give visiting Kotoko a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium. He came on in the 75th minute, when Legon were desperately throwing everyone forward in search of an equaliser, and immediately drove a free-kick just over the bar with his first touch of the ball.

Before he came on, the fans started booing and calling him names and in the post-match press conference who reporters asked him what he thought about the incident, Gyan said.



"There is only one Asamoah Gyan and they [fans] know it. They should even be grateful that I am playing in the Ghana Premier League,” Gyan, who has also been heavily criticised for putting on weight, said in response to the booing incident during the post-match press conference.



