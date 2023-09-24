We are going to give Kudus the opportunity to settle in well - David Moyes ahead of Liverpool clash

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager, David Moyes is pleased with the contribution of Mohammed Kudus since joining the club in the summer transfer window but insists the team will help him settle in properly.

The Ghana international made his full debut for the club in the Europa League, scoring a brace as the Hammers came from a goal down to beat Backa Topola on Thursday.



The London outfit travel to Anfield on Sunday and Moyes could unleash the 23-year-old as he makes his third Premier League appearance.

I’m really pleased that Mohammed Kudus has made a big contribution for us already. He’s still getting used to us and we’re still getting used to him, as we’ve said about a lot of our new players who have come to the Premier League. We’re going to give Mo the opportunity to settle in, but he made a good contribution on Thursday night," said Moyes in the pre-match presser.



Kudus is yet to make his first start in the Premier League, having made two substitute appearances for the Hammers.