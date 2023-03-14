0
Menu
Sports

We are happy to take a point against Marseille - Alexander Djiku

Sevilla Submits Million Bid To Sign Black Stars Defender Alexander Djiku Alexander Djiku

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Alexander Djiku shared his thoughts following the stunning 2-2 draw between Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome stadium, and the Strasbourg player did not hide his disappointment.

Jean-Eudes Aholou scored two late goals to give Strasbourg a point in the game.

“A little bit of frustration compared to the first half. After the second half, we come back to the score so we can say nothing. We are trailing 2 to 0, going to the end we manage to leave with the point of the draw so we are happy but it does not date from today, it has been two or three games that we have been playing a period over two,” he said.

“We started the second period very badly, we were quickly led to the score. After he breaks, it's complicated but when you play the maintenance you have to play until the end.

"We managed to put this little goal which gives us confidence and on a magic goal from Jean-Eudes (Aholou) we have the equalizer. He could even have scored the hat trick, it's a shame but we're not going to be choosy,"

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Related Articles: