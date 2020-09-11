We are yet to receive any compensation from Kotoko after 2017 accident - Eric Donkor

Click for Market Deals →
Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor has revealed that they are yet to be compensated after by the club after the team's accident in 2017.
The accident which killed the equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, happened at Nkawkaw on their way back to Kumasi after a GPL game in Accra against Inter Allies.
Most of the players suffered injuries with the then coach Steve Pollack heavily injured.
Three years after the accident, the players are yet to receive their compensation from the club despite the numerous support from other clubs and the Professional Players Association of Ghana.
“The only money we received was from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, apart from that we have not received any compensation from anyone," he told Citi TV.
Eric Donkor left the club to join Ashantigold in 2018, but he is now clubless after parting ways with the Miners.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Zambian champions Nkana FC closing in on defender Christopher Bonney
- Empem Dacosta insists his Kotoko contract is not being terminate because of bad performance
- Hearts of Oak is ready - Frederick Moore on football restart
- Official! Dreams FC announces the signing of goal machine Agyenim Boateng
- National Women's League players receive first YEA allowance
- Read all related articles