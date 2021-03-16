We can definitely win the league - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah is confident that his outfit will win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors sits 4th on the table with 27 points with a game to spare in the first round and according to the former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, he is hopeful that his side can win the GPL title.



Asked if Kotoko can win the league, he said, “Definitely we can win the league. As far as I am concerned and from where I sit I see us doing that.”



“Look at the challenges we’ve gone through, playing away from home from the entire first round and going forward it is going to continue for a while,” he told Adom TV.

“We’ve not played a match from where we call our home. Look at the other team going through the same thing, King Faisal; you see how they are struggling. We need the Baba Yara Stadium as soon as possible and I know authorities are working on it”



“We need the stadium as early as yesterday because that is our home,” he said.