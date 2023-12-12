We can't go to AFCON 2023 without Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey - Kwabena Yeboah

Kwabena Yeboah and Richmond Lamptey

Ace journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has joined calls for Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey to be added to Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He argues that the mercurial midfielder is the best player in the Ghana Premier League and that it would be a shame to omit the best player in the local league from the AFCON squad.



“We cannot go to Cote d'Ivoire leaving the Premier League's best midfielder behind. It would be an indictment on our league. Besides, Lamptey is better than some of the midfielders in the team. It shouldn't be a crime for one to play in Ghana,” he said as quoted by ghanasportspage.



Richmond Lamptey has ignited a shout for Black Stars call-up following his performance for Kotoko in their 3-2 win over Hearts of Oak in the super clash, the country's biggest fixture.



Many were in awe of his technical abilities and his passing as some Ghanaians believe a player of his quality deserves a place in the Black Stars squad.

Meanwhile, Ghana's squad for the 2023 AFCON is expected to be named later in December ahead of the continent's biggest showpieces in Ivory Coast in January 2024.







