1
Menu
Sports

We did not meet our target in the first round - Kotoko PRO David Obeng Nyarko

Kotoko Jersey 23 Fc9D XIWIAE65gX Asante Kotoko SC

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng says the Porcupine Warriors missed their target at the end of the first round of games in the Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko were beaten 2-0 by Dreams FC at the Dawu Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in their match week 17 game.

“It is true the first round has ended we started with a win and unfortunately in our last match we lost. So far we have 27 points although we couldn’t meet our target if you look at our current position we are still within the position to fight to win the Ghana Premier League,"

"So the second round will provide us with the perfect opportunity to improve our performance towards winning the Premier League,” David Obeng said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

The Kumasi-based club is fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 17 games.

Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV







Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
Related Articles: