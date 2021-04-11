We don’t impose players on CK Akonnor – Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has refuted claims that the executive of the FA exercise influence player selection.

Since Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor took over as Black Stars coach, it has been widely speculated that his selections are influenced by some GFA bigwigs, particularly Kurt Okraku.



Akonnor’s invitations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome last month generated controversy with accusations that the initial list was altered by the GFA.



Speaking on Joy FM, Kurt Okraku denied the claims, insisting that Akonnor is giving the full room to operate coach.



He explained that part of the selection process is for Akonnor to convince the management committee of the team that each player call is deserving of a place in the team.



“Call-ups for all national teams go through processes and these people [Ghanaians] must understand. Gone were those days where one person will wake up one day and there is a call-up. It will never happen again.

“The coach and his team will work with the technical directorate to pick up a squad and if they are convinced about the squad, they need to convince the management of the team about the squad.



“Finally, there will always be a meeting, some I may attend or any other I pick to attend, and when there is a consensus the squad is announced by the head trainer. This is a system that is administered everywhere in the world.”



He, however, added that; “If a coach wants a player, the player comes”.



He stated the FA has absolute confidence in the Akonnor and are confident that he is leading the team in the right direction.



“If we [GFA Executive Council] don’t [trust the judgement of Akonnor], he will not be there.”