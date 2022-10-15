10
We have started 40 days of prayers for Black Stars ahead of World Cup - Lawrence Tetteh

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has confirmed that a 40-day prayer and fasting period has started for the Black Stars ahead of their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The preacher stated he was led to pray for the team to help them to put out a good performance at the World Cup which would be hosted in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with GTV, Dr Lawrence Tetteh stated that he has so far held prayer sessions with some players of the Black Stars ahead of the tournament.

“For the past few days Moses Foh Amoaning has forced me to pray with some of them, we’ve even launched a 40 days prayer towards Qatar. Most of us are going to Qatar,” he said.

He added that “most of the players are young men I have inspired in so many ways.”

The Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs to qualify for their 4th World Cup tournament.

Ghana would come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins in November.

The Black Stars exited the World Cup at the group stages at their last appearance at the tournament.



