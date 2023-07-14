1
We must qualify at all cost - Ghanaians react to Black Stars group opponents for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after the Black Stars of Ghana were drawn in Group I for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana are set to face Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The qualification format which has been established by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) involves a total of nine groups of six teams in each group.

The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The four best second-placed teams from the groups will engage in playoffs. The winner of this playoff will then compete against a team from the CONCACAF zone for a chance to secure the tenth and final spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have qualified for four out of the last five World Cups and will be aiming to make their fifth appearance.

The Black Stars have a task to qualify Ghana for the next World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

However, before the matches commence, some fans are optimistic that the Black Stars will have an easy qualification since they have faced familiar foes Madagascar, Comoros, and Central African Republic in recent times.

Others are also not confident that the Black Stars would be able to qualify for the next World Cup due to the poor performance the team has showcased in their last five matches.

